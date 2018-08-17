Home World

Atal Bihari Vajpayee played vital role in ensuring Sri Lanka's stability: Lankan leaders

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders and inspirational orators, died yesterday at the age of 93 in New Delhi.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Veteran Parliamentarian and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | File)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister have condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said the former Indian prime minister played a vital role in ensuring stability of the island nation.

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders and inspirational orators, died yesterday at the age of 93 in New Delhi.

Sirisena took to Twitter to condole the death of Vajpayee and said: "Today, we have lost a great humanist and a true friend of Sri Lanka. Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a visionary leader and an ardent defender of democracy. My condolences to his family and millions of his admirers around the world."

Wickremesinghe said that he enjoyed good relations with Vajpayee between 2002-2004 during his previous tenure as Sri Lankan prime minister.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Shri Vajpayee who was a true friend of Sri Lanka. He played a vital role in ensuring stability of Sri Lanka. I will continue to treasure the memories of my friendship with this great man," he said.

Sri Lanka is sending Minister of Highways and Higher Education Lakshman Kiriella to represent the country at Vajpayee's funeral in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career