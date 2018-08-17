Home World

Google search engine in China at exploratory stage: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

The Intercept reported that the search platform would blacklist "sensitive queries" about topics including politics, free speech, democracy, human rights and peaceful protest.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Google CEO Sundar Pichai | AP

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facing backlash from employees for its reported plan to enter China with a censored version of its search engine, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed them in an internal meeting and informed that the project, called Dragonfly, was at an exploratory stage, the media reported.

Pichai also addressed the controversy surrounding the secrecy of the project, BuzzFeed News reported late on Thursday.

"I think there are a lot of times when people are in exploratory stages where teams are debating and doing things, so sometimes being fully transparent at that stage can cause issues," the Google CEO was quoted as saying.

The news about Google's plan to build a censored search engine in China broke earlier this month when The Intercept reported that the search platform would blacklist "sensitive queries" about topics including politics, free speech, democracy, human rights and peaceful protest.

This triggered an outrage among some Google staff who complained of a lack of transparency within the company.

Over 1,400 employees reportedly signed a petition demanding more insight into the project.

At the company meeting on Thursday, Pichai said that Google has been "very open about our desire to do more in China," and that the team "has been in an exploration stage for quite a while now" and "exploring many options", CNBC reported.

While expressing interest in continuing to expand the company's services in China, Pichai told the employees that the company was "not close" to launching a search product there and that whether it would -- or could -- "is all very unclear", the CNBC report said.

Google had earlier launched a search engine in China in 2006, but pulled the service out of the country in 2010, citing Chinese government efforts to limit free speech and block websites.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career