Home World

Sikh man stabbed to death in his store in US, motive unknown

Civil rights organisation the Sikh Coalition, in a Facebook post, expressed condolences to Singh's family, friends and local community.

Published: 17th August 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW YORK: A Sikh man has been stabbed to death at his store in the US state of New Jersey, the third incident targeting the minority Sikh community in the country in three weeks.

Terlok Singh was discovered dead by his cousin yesterday in his store with an apparent stab wound in the chest.

The Essex County Prosecutor's office is calling the incident a homicide, according to a report in ABC7NY.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately known.

Singh, described as a very kind person, is survived by his wife and children who live in India. He owned the store to support his family.

His family closed the store as a deeply-saddened community watched in horror.

The news report said Singh ran his store for at least six years and a neighbour said he should not have had to worry about being attacked in his work place.

Civil rights organisation the Sikh Coalition, in a Facebook post, expressed condolences to Singh's family, friends and local community.

Simran Jeet Singh, a visiting scholar at New York University's Center for Religion and Media and a Senior Religion Fellow for the Sikh Coalition, tweeted about Singh's tragic death, saying "this is the third attack on a Sikh in the last three weeks. So tired of all this sadness."

On August 6 in Manteca, California, 71-year-old Sahib Singh was brutally attacked by Tyrone McAllister and a juvenile when the elderly man went on a morning walk.

McAllister, who is this son of a local police chief, and the juvenile were charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 31, 50-year-old Surjit Malhi was attacked while putting up campaign signs in support of incumbent Republican Congressman Jeff Denham and other local Republican candidates.

While beating Malhi, the attackers yelled "Go back to your country!" and spray painted the same message, along with hate symbols, on his truck.

Following the two incidents, the Sikh Coalition had urged members of the community to know their rights, remain vigilant and report cases of bias, bigotry and backlash in the wake of the attacks.

"We are deeply troubled by these two recent attacks and strongly encourage increased vigilance nationwide as we work to support the Central Valley, California community during this difficult time," Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sikh man stabbed New Jersey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career