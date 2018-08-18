Home World

18 bodies pulled from southwest Pakistan mine after blast

Rescue teams had pulled nine workers alive from different tunnels while eight had been found dead at the depth of 800 feet(240 metres).

Published: 18th August 2018 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purposes. | (File | EPS)

By IANS

QUETTA: Pakistani authorities said Saturday they have now retrieved 18 bodies after a blast tore through a coal mine in southwest Pakistan earlier this week, including two rescuers who entered after the explosion.

The mine caved in after workers used dynamite during an excavation in Sinjidi, some 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of oil and gas rich Balochistan province.

Rescue teams had pulled nine workers alive from different tunnels while eight had been found dead at the depth of 800 feet(240 metres).

"We later found bodies of another eight miners, who were buried at the depth of 4,000 feet(1,219 metres), provincial chief mines inspector Muhammad Iftikhar told AFP.

He said two of the five volunteers who entered the mine to rescue trapped workers despite warnings by authorities also lost their lives.

"We pulled out all the five volunteers who were badly affected by poisonous gases in the mine. Two of them died on their way to hospital while three others are currently hospitalised in Quetta," Iftikhar said.

A senior local government official official in Quetta also confirmed the new toll of 18.

While the use of dynamite in the mines is officially prohibited, miners often use the explosive to quickly excavate coal.

In a similar incident, at least 43 miners were killed in Sorange district of Balochistan in 2011.

Coal mines in the impoverished province are notorious for poor safety standards.

Rich in mineral wealth, Balochistan is plagued by Islamist and separatist insurgencies who have long complained locals do not benefit enough from the region's natural resources.

Hundreds of people have died in the violence since 2004.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Blast in Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre