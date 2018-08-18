Home World

A timeline of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's march to power

Khan took oath as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister after leading his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) to the victory in the elections and subsequently proving his majority in the National Assembly.

Published: 18th August 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

ImranKhan-Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, today took oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister. The cricketer-turned-politician became the 22nd premier of the country where four military governments have ruled for almost half of its 71-year history.

Following is a timeline of Khan's march to power:

April 25, 1996: Imran Khan establishes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party.

October 10, 2002: Khan contests 2002 general elections and elected as Member of Parliament.

November 19, 2007: Khan was imprisoned briefly for criticising the regime of former military ruler Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

May 11, 2013: Khan promises to transform Pakistan into a 'Naya Pakistan' - a welfare state free from corruption.

June 25, 2016: Khan announces that PTI will hold demonstrations against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the release of Panama Papers.

November 2, 2016: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi files petition for Imran Khan's disqualification, accusing him of money-laundering, concealing assets and receiving funds from foreign sources for the PTI.

May 3, 2017: Pakistan's Supreme Court begins hearing the case; quizzes Khan on his Bani Gala property in Islamabad.

June 1, 2017: Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's former spouse, tweets that she has found bank statements "to prove Imran Khan money trail/innocence in court"

December 15, 2017: Supreme Court rules in favour of Khan and Pakistan anti-graft court begins trial of Sharif, his family in the Panama Papers case pushed by Khan.

May 27, 2018: Pakistan announces general elections on July 25.

July 25, 2018: Pakistan votes for the third straight civilian government.

July, 26, 2018: Khan claims victory in the general elections amid allegations of vote rigging.

July 28, 2018: Khan's PTI emerges as the single largest party in the National Assembly with 116 seats.

August 6, 2018: PTI nominates Khan as Pakistan's next Prime Minister.

August 7, 2018: Election Commission allows Khan to conditionally take oath as National Assembly member.

August 13, 2018: Khan among 329 newly-elected members of Pakistan's Parliament take oath.

August 15, 2018: Pakistan Parliament elects Khan's party nominees as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

August 17, 2018: Khan defeats PML-N prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif.

August 18, 2018: Khan takes oath as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imran khan Pakistan's Prime Minister Timeline

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Pranab Mukherjee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
For representational purposes
Kerala Floods: How to Charge your mobile phone using battery 
Gallery
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain