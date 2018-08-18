Home World

Former UN chief Kofi Annan dead: Foundation

Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died Saturday after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope- Kofi Annan. He was the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died Saturday after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.

