Imran Khan swearing in: Sidhu sits next to PoK President, evokes Twitterati's ire

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday evoked Twitterati's ire as he was seated next to President of PoK Masood Khan.

The photographs of him seating next to Masood Khan went viral on Twitter and other social network in no time.

"Shame on Sidu", wrote one Twitterati Sunil Bhardwaj.

The video and photograph of former Indian cricketer Sidhu hugging Pakistan's Chief of Armed Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also spread on the micro-blogging site.

"History In The Making: After 22 years of relentless struggle for justice, equality and rights of the commoners of this country has culminated today.

The Hope of Millions, the People's Man Imran Khan has sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," said a tweet from Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pakistan.

In another missive, it described the iconic cricket star as 'a man of hope'.

For his part, Sidhu tweeted: "Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony is very emotional for me.

I am lucky to see Imran khan.

" "Mera yaar Dildar Wazir Azam Pakistan," he also wrote. Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of the new Pakistan Prime Minister, also tweeted saying: "It was a very emotional moment when Imran Khan taking oath. Twenty two years struggle become true".

London-born Jemina had married Imran Khan in 1995, and had two sons.

The couple divorced in 2004.

There were also missives on Imran Khan fumbling at times during the oath taking ceremony.

"Imran Khan is still shy. He still can't hide it," a tweet said.

Mr Khan, who successfully led Pakistan cricket team to World Cup glory in 1992, also has invited some of his former teammates to witness the swearing in function.

Among the guests present at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President House, included senior PTI leaders, former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja, legendary paceman Wasim Akram and newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.