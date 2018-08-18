Home World

Italian media: Death toll rises to 41 in bridge collapse 

ANSA said the bodies were found inside a car smashed under a huge block of concrete from the collapse on Tuesday.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:08 PM

Rescuers search the crumbled hulk of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday. ( Photo | AP)

GENOA: Italian media say three more bodies have been found in rubble of the Genoa bridge collapse, raising the death toll to 41.

Genoa's prefect's office said it didn't immediately have official confirmation of the reports by ANSA news agency and other Italian news media Saturday that the bodies were found by rescuers overnight.

It said they were three family members, including a child, who had been traveling for a vacation when their car, with about 30 other vehicles, plunged when the bridge gave way.

Two other people are believed to be still missing as rescue work continues.

