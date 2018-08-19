Home World

6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok

The 6.9 magnitude quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) and about five kilometres south of Belanting town in East Lombok, according to the US Geological Survey.

Published: 19th August 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

INDONESIA EARTHQUAKE

A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island.(Photo | AP).

By AFP

LOMBOK: A strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok today, two weeks after a quake killed more than 480 people on the island and hours after another tremor triggered landslides, damaged buildings and sent people fleeing.

The 6.9 magnitude quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) and about five kilometres south of Belanting town in East Lombok, according to the US Geological Survey.

No tsunami warning has been issued. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which struck in the same district as the tremor earlier today.

But a sleeping local resident said the powerful tremor jolted him awake. "The earthquake was incredibly strong. Everything was shaking," Agus Salim told AFP.

"We were all sleeping in an evacuation tent. I had just fallen asleep when suddenly it started to shake...Everyone ran into the street screaming and crying."

The area was hit by a power blackout, he added.

The quake two weeks ago on Lombok also damaged tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses on the island and displaced more than 350,000.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indonesia Lombok earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony