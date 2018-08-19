Home World

Australia ramps up aid to farmers as drought bites 

Farmers in eastern states are struggling with extreme aridity that has turned green pastures into dust, with the economies of local towns also suffering.

Published: 19th August 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SYDNEY:  Financial aid for drought-stricken Australian farmers will be increased to Aus$1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) as they endure the driest conditions in half a century, the prime minister said today.

Farmers in eastern states are struggling with extreme aridity that has turned green pastures into dust, with the economies of local towns also suffering.

"I want to say to our farmers, we have your back.

There is no set-and-forget," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters in the New South Wales town of Forbes.

Graziers in Forbes, some 390 kilometres (240 miles) west of Sydney, are among those battling the lack of rain.

"We are constantly working to ensure that you get every support you can, and of course let's all pray for rain," Turnbull added.

While droughts are not uncommon in Australia, the length and severity of the dry conditions have depleted farmers' food stocks.

With grass unable to grow, some graziers have had to hand-feed their cattle and sheep, sell off stock to keep going, or even shoot their animals as they do not want them to suffer or cannot afford to feed them.

Canberra has already offered Aus$576 million in assistance in recent weeks, with Sunday's announcement taking the total to Aus$1.8 billion.

The extra funds will include doubling the number of low-interest concessional loans for farmers, who will not have to make any principal repayments for the first five years.

Councils in the drought-affected states of NSW, Queensland and parts of Victoria will be given money to boost local facilities, with further funding set aside for water infrastructure.

Recently retired senior military officer Major General Stephen Day was appointed national drought coordinator to help farmers and other organisations determine where support is most needed.

There has been an outpouring of support from other parts of the vast continent.

On Friday, a convoy of 23 trucks carrying 2,300 bales of hay for over 200 farmers arrived in NSW from Western Australia state more than 3,500 kilometres away.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australian farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony