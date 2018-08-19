Home World

Conrad Hilton sentenced in car stealing case

American hotelier Conrad Hilton has been formally sentenced in his theft auto case -- the same one in which he went off on a racist and homophobic rant.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American hotelier Conrad Hilton has been formally sentenced in his theft auto case -- the same one in which he went off on a racist and homophobic rant.

Conrad was in Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday where he pleaded no contest to one count of felony grant theft auto and one count of misdemeanour contempt of court. He was sentenced to three years probation and was ordered to continue with mental health and substance counseling, reports tmz.com.

Hilton violated a restraining order last year against actress E.G. Daily's daughter, after he allegedly stole her father's car and drove over to her house. That led to a meltdown with cops.

Hilton was also ordered to stay away from Daily and family for the next three years.

According to tmz.com, Conrad was caught on camera in an incredibly racist and homophobic tirade against cops who arrested him at Daily's pad last spring. He screamed homophobic epithets, rape ... and the n-word. It was clear he wasn't well during this time.

Conrad had initially pleaded not guilty in his criminal case, but had secured some much-needed professional help.

