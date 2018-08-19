Home World

UK government distances itself from Khalistan issue 

The comment followed reports of letters exchanged between Sikhs for Justice and the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on the "campaign for Sikh self-determination".

Published: 19th August 2018 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: The UK government has distanced itself from the issue of a pro-Khalistan rally organised by Sikh separatist groups at London's Trafalgar Square earlier this month.

The so-called 'London Declaration on Referendum 2020' rally, organised by Sikhs for Justice on August 12, triggered a diplomatic row as India had warned the UK to take bilateral ties into consideration before allowing groups that "propagate violence, secessionism and hatred" to demonstrate.

"Although we allowed the protest to take place, this should not be taken as expressing a view either in support or against.

We are clear that this is a question for the people and government of India," a UK government source said.

The comment followed reports of letters exchanged between Sikhs for Justice and the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on the "campaign for Sikh self-determination".

Turning down the prospect of a "short meeting" sought by Sikhs for Justice with UK government representatives to raise concerns of the Sikh community, the FCO said it "encouraged all involved parties to resolve any differences through dialogue".

"The UK is rightly proud of the long-standing tradition in this country that people are free to gather together and demonstrate their views," the letter dated August 17 from the unnamed 'Desk Officer for India' at the FCO states.

"The British government acknowledges the strength of feeling in the Sikh community regarding the events of 1984, including events at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

We encourage all states to ensure that their domestic laws meet international human rights standards," it adds.

Sikhs for Justice, which hailed its announcement of a global non-binding referendum on so-called "Punjab Independence" in November 2020 at the rally, described the FCO response as "very encouraging".

"The response of the UK's Foreign Office on pro-Khalistan rally is very encouraging and we will continue to engage foreign governments on the issue of Sikhs right of self-determination and demand to hold referendum to determine the status of Punjab," said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal adviser to the group.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khalistan issue UK government Commonwealth Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony