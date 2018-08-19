Home World

UK hopes to pick up Brexit talks pace with Raab-Barnier meeting on Tuesday

Representational Image for Brexit | Reuters

By UNI

LONDON: Britain's Brexit minister Dominic Raab will travel to Brussels on Tuesday in a bid to pick up the pace of Brexit talks with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Saturday.

"On the agenda will be resolving the few remaining withdrawal issues related to the UK leaving the EU and pressing ahead with discussions on the future relationship," May's Downing Street office said.

On Thursday, Britain will also publish the first of a series of technical notices, designed to help people and businesses prepare for a no-deal scenario.

Raab will also give a speech outlining how the government plans to mitigate the potential risks of leaving the EU without a deal and ensure continuity and stability.

