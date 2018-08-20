Afghan officials: Taliban take at least 100 people hostage

Home World

This comes despite President Ashraf Ghani's call for a cease-fire with the Taliban during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

By Associated Press

KABUL: Afghan officials say the Taliban have taken more than 100 people, including women and children, hostage in an ambush in the country's north.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, says the insurgents stopped three buses on the road Monday near Khan Abad district and abducted the passengers.

Ayubi believes the Taliban were looking for government employees or members of the security forces.

Abdul Rahman Aqtash, police chief in neighboring Takhar province, says the passengers were fram Badakhshan and Takhar provinces and were traveling to the capital, Kabul.

There was no comment from the Taliban but the area of the incident is under Taliban control.

