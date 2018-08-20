Home World

Afghanistan waits for Taliban response to truce offer

The president said his office had cleared "all obstacles" to peace with the announcement following consultations with religious scholars, political parties and civil society groups.

Published: 20th August 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Current President Ashraf Ghani is widely expected to stand for another five-year term. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan was waiting Monday for a Taliban response to President Ashraf Ghani's suggestion of a three-month ceasefire, an offer welcomed by the United States and NATO after 17 years of war.

Ghani unveiled the government’s latest gambit during an Independence Day address late Sunday, saying security forces would observe the truce beginning this week -- but only if the Taliban reciprocated.

The move followed an extraordinarily violent week in Afghanistan that saw that Taliban storm the provincial capital of Ghazni -- just a two hour drive from Kabul -- and press the fight against security forces across the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

The president said his office had cleared "all obstacles" to peace with the announcement following consultations with religious scholars, political parties and civil society groups.

The proposal was warmly greeted by both NATO and the US, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on the Taliban to participate.

The Taliban did not immediately respond to Ghani’s proposal but vowed to release hundreds of "enemy prisoners" to mark the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday that starts this week. 

Analysts said the government's move belied the desperation after recent heavy bloodshed.

"After Ghazni City and everything else, this looks really desperate," tweeted Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.   

If the militants accede to the ceasefire, it would be just the second nation-wide truce since the US-led invasion in 2001 that toppled the Taliban regime.

The first, in June, saw thousands of insurgents pour into cities across Afghanistan, eating ice cream and posing for selfies with security forces to celebrate.

The brief respite observed by both sides spurred hopes that a new path was opening for possible peace talks in the country to the end the nearly 17-year-old war.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban President Ashraf Ghani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony