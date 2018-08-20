Home World

At least six dead in northeast Nigeria after Boko Haram attack

The attacks on civilians come after the Islamists have launched a series of assaults against Nigerian troops, putting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Boko Haram militants (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

KANO: At least six people were killed when Boko Haram jihadists raided a village in northeast Nigeria, burning houses and looting food supplies, a local militia leader and residents said on Sunday.

Boko Haram militants arrived in trucks at Mairari village, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state, on Saturday evening, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

"In the confusion, the Boko Haram gunmen seized six men and slaughtered them," militia leader Babakura Kolo told AFP from  the state capital of Maiduguri.

"The bodies of the six victims were found this morning (Sunday) when residents returned to the burnt village," Kolo said. 

A village resident, Aisami Grema, gave a similar death toll, adding that police stationed in the village did not fight the Islamists. 

"The police made no attempt to engage the Boko Haram fighters," Grema said. 

The militants ransacked the village for two hours before leaving, said another resident Masida Umar.

On Friday, four farmers were killed when Boko Haram raided crop fields near Maiduguri.

The attacks on civilians come after the Islamists have launched a series of assaults against Nigerian troops, putting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari's government to tackle insecurity in Africa's most populous country ahead of general elections in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boko Haram Nigeria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony