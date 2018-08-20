Home World

Montreal Pride parade pays tribute to global victims of repression 

Hundreds of thousands celebrated Montreal's Gay Pride March, an event opened by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Published: 20th August 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

PrideMovement_EPS

File Image of a Gay Pride March for representational purposes. | Express Photo Services

By PTI

MONTREAL: Hundreds of thousands celebrated Montreal's Gay Pride March, an event opened by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and marked by a minute's silence for the victims of discrimination and repression around the world.

"It's great to celebrate today with everyone. Bonne Fierte! Happy Pride!" the premier told the crowd yesterday, dressed in a pale pink shirt and white trousers.

Trudeau was joined by his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and the Canadian-Polish actor Antoni Porowski, who stars in the hit series "Queer Eye.

" Hundreds of thousands of people, according to organizers, cheered on a colorful procession of pride, which put women in the limelight and observed a minute of silence for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) victims of repression certain countries.

The pride parade, which involved about 10,000 marchers, notably welcomed as a guest LGBTQ activist Kennedy Olango, who is striving for change in his native Kenya where homosexuality is brutally punished.

Olango called for help from Trudeau's government to change attitudes in his country.

Trudeau, at a press briefing, added: "Can we stop talking about tolerance? "We need to talk about acceptance; we need to talk about openness; we need to talk about friendship.

We need to talk about love, not just tolerance.

" Montreal's Pride March is one of the largest in Canada, drawing hundreds of thousands of people each year, according to organizers.

Justin Trudeau made a splash in 2016 when he kicked off Toronto's Pride march, a first for a Canadian prime minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Montreal Pride parade Gay Pride March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony