Home World

Pakistan willing to improve ties with neighbouring countries: Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan in his address underscored that his government would leave no stone unturned in combating terrorism. 

Published: 20th August 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Imran Khan (File | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday laid the roadmap for his country's development and governance while spelling out his priorities in foreign policy in his maiden speech after being sworn-in as the 22nd prime minister of the country.

Imran Khan in his address underscored that Islamabad wishes to improve its relations with the neighbouring countries while adding that through the National Action Plan (NAP), his government would leave no stone unturned in combating terrorism.

"The National Action Plan was finalised on consensus from all the parties. We will work to implement it fully and fight this scourge of terrorism," he added.

Laying out the roadmap for uprooting corruption, the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician asserted that he has vowed to clamp down on corrupt individuals to save Pakistan.

While promising that taxes would be spent on the welfare of the citizens, Khan elucidated, "I will also make the nation feel confident that I will protect your money. With our austerity measures, we will daily tell everyone how much we have saved."

Taking a dig on the erstwhile Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) governments, Khan remarked that when the leadership were indulging in corruption, it ruined all state institutions.

Vowing to eliminate graft from Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said, "Either this country will be saved or these corrupt people. You have to stand by me and never vote those who have stashed their assets abroad. When state money is stolen, your money is stolen. We need to protect it. Whatever we save on these state expenses, we will spend 50 per cent of that on our people."

Commenting on the plight of education in Pakistan, Khan lamented that the government schools were in a terrible state. He added that his government would fix the education system on priority.

The Pakistan prime minister informed that about 1,50,000 children were admitted to government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after addressing the anomalies.

He continued, "We will uplift our civil services in Pakistan. There was a time when our civil services were the most efficient in South Asia. We will fix the system and protect our officials' rights too."

Khan also said that his government would initiate a nationwide cleanliness drive and vowed to make Pakistan open-defecation free in the next five years. Expressing concern on climate change, the 1992 World Cup winning captain underscored that a billion trees would be planted to tackle the issue.

On the sports front, Khan further said, "We will improve facilities for our youth. Sports grounds will be built. We will work to provide skill training to our youth, give interest-free loans to help young entrepreneurs."

Khan's PTI party had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in the July 25 general elections. On Friday, he was elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan by the lawmakers of the National Assembly, defeating his PML-N rival Shehbaz Sharif.

While Khan bagged 176 seats, Sharif, the PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats.

Khan took oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan on August 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Action Plan Terrorism in Pakistan Imran Khan's new government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony