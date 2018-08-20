Home World

Shots fired at gate of US Embassy in Turkey, but no one hurt

Private Ihlas news agency said four to five rounds were fired from a moving white car and targeted the booth outside Gate 6 at the embassy in Ankara. Police were searching for the car.

Published: 20th August 2018

By Associated Press

ISTANBUL: Shots were fired at a security booth outside the U.S. Embassy in Turkey's capital early Monday, but U.S. officials said no one was hurt.

U.S. Embassy spokesman David Gainer thanked police for their "rapid response" and said no injuries had been reported.

The U.S. mission is closed this week as Turkey celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over the case of an imprisoned American pastor, leading the U.S. to impose sanctions, and increased tariffs that sent the Turkish lira tumbling last week.

