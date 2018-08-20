World Hindi Conference: Sushma Swaraj invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Home World

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj invoked late former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and recited some of his poems.

Published: 20th August 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By ANI

PORT LOUIS: The second day of the 11th World Hindi Conference saw deliberations on relations of Culture and Language with films, media and literature.

Many eminent scholars from both India and Mauritius, renowned lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi, Goa's Governor Mridula Sinha and West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi and others participated in the occasion.

Addressing at the 11th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan (World Hindi Conference), Swaraj said, "Those who paid their rich tribute to Atal Ji through his poetries, I deeply thank them. It is a fittingly deserving tribute to a tall leader like Atal Ji."

She continued to recite some of Vajpayee's renowned poems, inviting a round of applause from the audience.

Swaraj underlined that Vajpayee had penned down a few couplets, which were inspired by the political scenario of the country. The EAM further said that the former prime minister was a great proponent of Hindi language and his poems would continue to inspire the masses.

Earlier on Sunday, Swaraj inaugurated 'Panini Language Laboratory' at Mahatma Gandhi Institute (MGI) in Mauritius. The lab, gifted by the Indian government, will help MGI in teaching Indian languages in Mauritius.

Swaraj said that similar laboratories equipped with all modern technologies and similar facilities need to be build up in India also to promote Hindi and regional languages. She and Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi statue at the institute.

Education Minister of Mauritius Leela Devi Dookun and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Swaraj also met with the Mauritian leadership and held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth, former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Paul Berenger, former Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam and leader of opposition of Mauritius Xavier Luc Duval. 

