Cambodian reporters charged with spying granted bail 

They were charged with undermining national security by supplying information to a foreign state, which is punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment.

Published: 21st August 2018

Reporters Uon Chhin (L) and Yeang Socheamet as they walk outside the main prison of Prey Sar | AP

By Associated Press

PHNOM PENH (CAMBODIA): Two Cambodian journalists who had worked for US-funded Radio Free Asia and are charged with espionage have been released on bail, a day after a pardon freed four land rights activists from prison.

Uon Chhin and Yeang Socheamet, released today, were arrested last November and charged with undermining national security by supplying information to a foreign state, which is punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment.

Their arrests were seen as part of a crackdown on the media and political opponents ahead of last month's general election.

The election, swept by Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party, was widely considered unfair because the only credible opposition party was dissolved by the courts last year.

This week's releases appear to demonstrate clemency to soften international criticism of the government.

 

