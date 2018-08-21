Home World

Israel army orders criminal probe into killing of two Palestinian teens in Gaza

There was no immediate comment by Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank or Gaza, where celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha have begun.

Published: 21st August 2018 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Gaza

Relatives of a Palestinian man killed during a protest at the Gaza mourn over his body | AP

By Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said on Tuesday it would launch a criminal investigation into two incidents in which its troops shot and killed Palestinian teenagers taking part in protests along the Gaza border.

The inquiry into the deaths of Abed Nabi, 18, on March 30, and 15-year-old Othman Helles on July 13, was the first announced by the military into its use of lethal force in the border demonstrations that began five months ago.

At least 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers during the weekly protests, drawing international criticism of Israel.

One Israeli soldier has been killed by a Gaza sniper.

Protests have included attempts to breach Israel's security fence along the frontier with the Hamas Islamist-run Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate comment by Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank or Gaza, where celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha have begun.

A statement from the Israeli military said its initial inquiries into the two events raised "a suspicion that the shooting in these incidents was not in accordance with standard operating procedures".

Video posted on social media after the March 30 incident showed a Palestinian, identified by protest organisers as Nabi, dropping to the ground as he ran, holding a tyre.

The organisers said he was shot with his back to Israeli forces.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that in the July 13 shooting, Helles was hit in the chest.

Israel has accused Hamas, regarded by the West as a terrorist group, of using the demonstrations as a cover for launching attacks.

Hamas denies this.

The protest campaign is pressing for an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza and for the right to return to land that Palestinians lost to Israel in the 1948 war of its foundation.

More than half of Gaza's two million residents are war refugees and their descendants.

Citing security concerns over Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, Israel and Egypt keep tight restrictions on their border crossings with the enclave which have reduced its economy to a state of collapse.

The United Nations and Egypt have been leading efforts to mediate a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, tackle humanitarian issues in Gaza and improve its economy.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gaza Israel army Palestinian teens Israel-Palestine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games