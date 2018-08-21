Home World

Trump fears a special counsel Robert Mueller interview could bring perjury charge 

President Donald Trump is expressing concern that anything he tells special counsel Robert Mueller under oath could be used to charge him with perjury.

Published: 21st August 2018 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is expressing concern that anything he tells special counsel Robert Mueller under oath could be used to charge him with perjury as part of Mueller's ongoing investigation into coordination between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump repeatedly has said he wants to sit down with Mueller because "there is no collusion.

" But in an interview Monday with the Reuters news agency, the president voiced concern that investigators could use his statements against him if they don't match up with other individuals they have already interviewed, such as former FBI Director James Comey said Trump: "Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar.

That's no good.

" Trump did not say whether he would ultimately agree to be interviewed by with Mueller.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President Donald Trump Mueller's ongoing investigation Robert Mueller

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony