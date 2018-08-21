Home World

US has 'addiction to sanctions', says Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

The minister said he thought that the Americans had learned the lesson but that unfortunately, he was wrong.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

This combination of two pictures shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, on July 22, 2018, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Feb. 6, 2018. (File | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: The US has an "addiction to sanctions", Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said.

"I believe there is a disease in the United States and that is the addiction to sanctions," Zarif told CNN.

"Even during the Obama administration the United States put more emphasis on keeping the sanctions it had not lifted rather than implementing its obligation on the sanctions it lifted."

It was Zarif's first interview with Western media since US President Donald Trump walked out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May, leading Washington to reimpose sanctions earlier this month.

"We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce," he said.

"I thought that the Americans had learned that lesson. Unfortunately, I was wrong," he said.

