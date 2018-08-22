Home World

Magnitude 6.2 offshore earthquake hits United States's west of Oregon, says USGS

Local media reported no damage and said few residents reported having felt any shaking because of the late hour and the quake's distance offshore.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Reuters

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit 165 miles (265 km) west-northwest of Bandon, Oregon, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was originally reported at 6.

3 magnitude, was recorded at a depth of about 6 miles (10 km) around 2:30 AM local time (0930 GMT), according to the USGS website.

The USGS and the National Weather Service both said the quake posed no tsunami threat.

