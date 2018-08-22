Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin deplores US sanctions as counter-productive and pointless

Despite the sanctions, Putin said a summit with Trump in Helsinki last month had been useful and praised the benefits of direct dialogue.

Published: 22nd August 2018 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin with US counterpart Donald Trump (File | AP)

By Reuters

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday condemned US sanctions against Russia as counter-productive, but said a summit he had held last month with US President Donald Trump had still been useful.

Speaking at a news conference after holding talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, Putin said he hoped Washington would realise that its policy of imposing sanctions on Moscow for its perceived misbehavior was misguided.

"As for sanctions, these actions are counter-productive and pointless, especially towards a country like Russia," Putin told reporters in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"I hope that our American partners will realise that this policy has no future at some point and we can start cooperating in a normal way."

Putin was speaking on a day when the rouble weakened towards its lowest level in more than two years as traders priced in the risk of more US sanctions and a new tranche of sanctions announced earlier this month was expected to take effect.

Despite the sanctions, Putin said a summit with Trump in Helsinki last month had been useful and praised the benefits of direct dialogue.

Putin also said Europe needed the Moscow-backed Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project, an initiative that Trump has harshly criticized, and that Russia was the most suitable supplier of energy for Europe.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US-Russia Diplomacy Vladimir Putin US sanctions against Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games