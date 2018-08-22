Home World

Silent on Michael Cohen, US President Trump says Paul Manafort conviction 'a disgrace'

Trump told reporters in West Virginia that Manafort's conviction "has nothing to do with Russian collusion." Of Manafort's crimes, he says: "It doesn't involve me."

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."

But he hasn't publicly reacted to former personal attorney Michael Cohen's guilty pleas to felonies, including campaign finance violations he stated he carried out in coordination with Trump.

Manafort was convicted Tuesday in Virginia on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice. Cohen pleaded guilty in New York, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.

Trump told reporters in West Virginia that Manafort's conviction "has nothing to do with Russian collusion." Of Manafort's crimes, he says: "It doesn't involve me."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump Michael Cohen Paul Manafort Russia probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games