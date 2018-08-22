UK nuclear regulator to prosecute EDF, Doosan over safety incident

By Reuters

LONDON: Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has notified EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Ltd and Doosan Babcock of its intention to prosecute both companies over a non nuclear-related health and safety matter, the ONR said on Wednesday.

The charge relates to an incident in April at the Hinkley Point B nuclear plant owned by France's EDF, which resulted in injury to a Doosan Babcock employee.

There was no radiological risk to workers or the public, the ONR said, giving no further details as the case is now the subject of active court proceedings.

"We are reviewing the charges against us and considering our response. As we would in any industrial safety incident of this nature we have and will continue to cooperate fully with the ONR," an EDF Energy spokeswoman said by email.

Doosan Babcock, part of South Korea-based Doosan Group, said it has cooperated fully with the ONR during the investigation and acknowledged its intention to prosecute.

"As legal proceedings are pending we will not make any further comment at this stage," the company said in an emailed statement.