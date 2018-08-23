Home World

Donald Trump reiterates need for Mexico wall, seeks funds

Published: 23rd August 2018

President Donald Trump

Recently, Trump signed an executive order to 'keep families together' on June 20, amid the massive backlash over his administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border. (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday appealed to the people of the country to contribute towards the building of the wall along the US-Mexico border to curb the entry of immigrants into the United States.

"We need the wall, we need our immigration laws changed, border laws changed, we need the Republicans to do it because the Democrats will not go it. We have tremendous crimes trying to come from the border. We have the worst laws anywhere in the world, we need new immigration laws. The wall is being built, we have started it, we need funding for this," Trump said in a video tweet.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border is one of Trump's poll promises. During the presidential campaign in 2016, Trump had said, "I will build a great, great wall on our Southern border and I'll have Mexico pay for that wall."

Mexico, however, has denied paying for the wall.

Recently, Trump signed an executive order to "keep families together" on June 20, amid the massive backlash over his administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The US president defended his policy of separating children from their families, who have been illegally crossing the southern US-Mexico border, saying, to prosecute parents for illicit entry, "you have to take the children away."

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy on the border to prosecute immigrants for entering the country illegally.

Nearly 2,000 children were taken away from their parents in a six-week period in April and May under the new Trump administration policy, according to several media reports.

