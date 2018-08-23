Home World

Mike Pompeo meets British counterpart on Russia, Iran

Pompeo and Hunt expressed their gratitude to US diplomats expelled by Russia after the Western joint response to Russia's alleged use of a chemical weapon in an attempted murder case in Britain.

Published: 23rd August 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON D.C: The US State Department said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt to discuss the "threat" of Russia and Iran's regional influence.

According to a statement, issued on Wednesday, by State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, Pompeo and Hunt "discussed a number of global issues, including the ongoing threat posed by Russia's dangerous and destabilizing activity and Iran's malign behavior, the defeat IS campaign, as well as the humanitarian situation in Yemen," Xinhua reported.

Nauert said that "as close allies, the two committed to deepening cooperation on security and foreign policy issues and welcomed the prospect of a future free trade agreement."

After their meeting, Pompeo and Hunt expressed their gratitude to US diplomats expelled by Russia after the Western joint response to Russia's alleged use of a chemical weapon in an attempted murder case in Britain.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain earlier this year. Moscow and London have been trading accusations of involvement in the attack.

Following the incident, more than two dozens of Western countries, including the United States, expelled large numbers of Russian diplomats from their countries.

Russia denied its involvement in the case repeatedly and expelled the equal number of foreign diplomats in response.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Pompeo Jeremy Hunt Russia Iran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games