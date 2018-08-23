Home World

Pakistan stands ready for any humanitarian assistance in Kerala: Imran Khan

ImranKhan-Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan today said Pakistan stands ready to provide any humanitarian assistance to flood-ravaged Kerala as he sent best wishes to those affected by the devastating deluge.

Incessant rains have claimed over 230 lives in Kerala since August 8.

At least 10.10 lakh people are still lodged in camps.

Khan, who took the oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister last week, took to Twitter to express his support to the people of Kerala.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India.

We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," Khan said in a tweet.

A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala.

While the United Arab Emirates has offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of USD 50,000 (Rs 35 lakh).

