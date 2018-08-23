Home World

Rahul Gandhi calls on German MPs; discusses jobs, trade

During the second day of his two-day visit to Germany, Rahul Gandhi also walked through the "archives of German Members of Parliament" today.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

BERLIN: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today called on some members of the German Parliament and discussed with them a number of domestic and international issues including jobs and trade.

The Congress party said that Gandhi met with German Parliamentarians Gerold Otten, Johannes Schraps, Omid Nouripour and Rene Springer and discussed with them domestic and international politics, jobs and trade.

"I began my 2 day visit to Germany with a speech at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, yesterday. Today, I am in Berlin to meet members of the German Bundestag, NGO's and business leaders. I will also be addressing a public meeting organised by the Indian Overseas Congress," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Bundestag is Germany's Parliament.

It can be compared to the lower house of Parliament along the lines of the United States House of Representatives or India's Lok Sabha.

"Member of the Bundestag Schraps took Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a tour of the Bundestag including the Graffiti wall from World War II and the 'Archive of MPs'," the Congress tweeted along with pictures.

"CP Rahul Gandhi walks through the 'Archive of German Members of Parliament', the 'archive' has boxes labelled with every MP elected to the Bundestag from 1919 and 1999.

"The 'archive boxes' resemble brick walls, which are a metaphor for the foundation of the parliamentary structure," the Congress said in another tweet.

"Congress President @RahulGandhi met Herr Michael Sommer, Dy Chairman of Friedrich Ebert Foundation, a political foundation associated with @spdde," the party tweeted.

 

Gandhi will tomorrow travel to London, where he is slated to hold a series of meetings with MPs and address a meeting of overseas Indians.

