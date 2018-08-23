Home World

Yemen's Houthis say 26 killed in coalition airstrikes, UAE media blame Houthis

According to the Houthi movement's Al Massira TV, 22 children and four women died in Ad Durayhimi, which lies about 20 km (12 miles) from the Red Sea city of Hodeidah.

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

DUBAI: Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition had killed 26 civilians while state media in the UAE, a coalition member, reported a Houthi attack in the same area resulted in one death and dozens of injuries.

According to the Houthi movement's Al Massira TV, 22 children and four women died in Ad Durayhimi, which lies about 20 km (12 miles) from the Red Sea city of Hodeidah.

The United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said the Houthis had launched a ballistic missile, which resulted in the death of one child and injured dozens of civilians in Ad Durayhimi.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their Sunni Muslim allies have been fighting in Yemen with Western backing for more than three years against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis control much of north Yemen including the capital Sanaa and drove its Saudi-backed government into exile in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UAE Houthi attack Yemen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar