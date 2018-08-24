At least 22 children killed by coalition air strike in Yemen: UN aid chief 

By PTI

UNITED STATES: At least 22 children and four women were killed by a Saudi-led coalition air strike while fleeing fighting in Yemen, the UN aid chief said today, condemning attacks on civilians.

Four children were also killed yesterday in a separate air strike in Al-Durayhimi district, south of the rebel-held city of Hodeida, said Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.