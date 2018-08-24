Home World

Dengue claims 41 lives in Sri Lanka

So far in August, 1,075 patients have been diagnosed with dengue across the island while 6,221 patients were reported last month

Published: 24th August 2018 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan health authorities on Friday said 41 people had died and over 36,000 were infected by dengue across the island nation this year.

So far in August, 1,075 patients have been diagnosed with dengue across the island while 6,221 patients were reported last month, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the authorities, the highest number of dengue cases this year totalling 6,937 had been reported from capital Colombo while the second highest number of 4,156 was reported from the eastern district of Batticaloa.

The third highest number of 3,619 was reported from Gampaha, on the outskirts of Colombo.

The National Dengue Control Unit last month warned there was an increase in the number of patients this year due to the active southwest monsoon rains.

As a result, the National Dengue Control Unit said it had launched special programmes to eradicate dengue breeding grounds in several districts, including the north and east, which were identified as the most vulnerable districts.

People were urged to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness.

Over 300 people were killed and more than 136,000 infected by the dengue epidemic last year in one of the country's worst ever outbreaks of the disease in recent years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dengue Sri lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat