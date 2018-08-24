Indian arrested in Thailand for 'raping minor'

By IANS

BANGKOK: A 28-year-old Indian man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Bennur Yatheesha was arrested on Thursday from his condo room in Klong Toei district for the July incident, the Nation daily reported. The man, however, denied raping the 14-year-old girl.

The girl said that she met the accused on the Line chat app on June 30 and he asked her to meet him on Khaosan Road on July 1. After meeting, Yatheesha took her to his condo room and made her drink beer before raping her, the girl alleged.

The Indian, however, denied raping the minor and said that he only took her to his room for drinks.

The girl said that she was initially scared to inform her family about the incident so she rented a hotel in the Sukhumvit area till July 3. She later went home and told her father, who filed a complaint with the police.

Yatheesha was charged with "raping a girl under 15 and unlawfully taking away a person under 15 from her parents", the report said.