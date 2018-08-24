Home World

US accuses China of 'destabilising' cross-Strait ties with El Salvador move

The United States will continue to oppose China's destabilization of the cross-Strait relationship and political interference in the Western Hemisphere.

Published: 24th August 2018 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

US flag used for representational purpose.

By PTI

WASHINGTON D.C: The United States has accused China of destabilising cross-Strait relations following the announcement this week that El Salvador would end diplomatic ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing.

"The United States will continue to oppose China's destabilization of the cross-Strait relationship and political interference in the Western Hemisphere," the White House said in a statement.

"This is a decision that affects not just El Salvador, but also the economic health and security of the entire Americas region," it also said of Tuesday's announcement, reiterating that the US would reevaluate its ties with the Central American country as a result.

Taiwan and China have been engaged for years in a diplomatic tug-of-war in developing countries, with economic support and other aid often used as bargaining chips for diplomatic recognition.

Beijing sees self-ruling, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory to be brought back into the fold and has not ruled out using force to do so.

Relations between Taipei and Beijing have worsened since Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016 as her government refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of "one China".

As a result, China has stepped up its poaching of Taiwan's dwindling official allies. El Salvador became the fifth diplomatic loss under Tsai's presidency and the third this year.

But while most countries have established formal relations with Beijing rather than rival Taipei in recent decades, Taiwan still has unofficial relationships with powerful countries.

Its most important unofficial ally is the US, which remains Taiwan's leading arms supplier, despite switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Ties have warmed between the US and Taiwan in recent months, incensing Beijing.

Some analysts saw the poaching of El Salvador as an indirect slap in the face to the Trump administration and a warning against further friendly overtures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
El Salvador United States cross-Strait relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat