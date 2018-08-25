Home World

Chinese ridesharing giant admits 'responsibility' for murder 

Police in the city of Wenzhou said today they had arrested a 27-year-old man who worked as a driver on suspicion of raping and killing a female passenger who had used the app to hail a ride.

Published: 25th August 2018 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors walk past a sign for Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing | AP

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese ridesharing giant Didi Chuxing said today it bore "responsibility" for the rape and murder of a passenger by a driver who had been reported by another user just a day before the killing.

Police in the city of Wenzhou said today they had arrested a 27-year-old man who worked as a driver on suspicion of raping and killing a female passenger who had used the app to hail a ride.

The killing has sparked criticism of the company -- known as the "Chinese Uber" due to its overwhelming popularity in the country -- and raised fresh concerns over the safety of its users.

In a statement released today the company admitted it had failed to act after receiving a complaint about the same driver from another female passenger, who claimed he drove her to an isolated area and followed her in his vehicle after she left the car.

"Our customer service did not investigate this report quickly enough, no matter the reason, we take on an undeniable responsibility", it said.

"We have a responsibility and we feel guilty. As a platform, we betrayed the trust of the public."

In May a 21-year-old air stewardess was killed by a Didi Chuxing driver, prompting criticism of the company's security measures and a tightening up of its rules of use.

The latest murder has prompted renewed and widespread anger online.

"How can a driver who has been reported still go on taking passengers?" asked one user of the Twitter-like Weibo social network.

"Get out of the market! I do not want to see your next apology," said another.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Didi Chuxing rape murder CAB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5