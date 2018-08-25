Home World

Donald Trump suggests US close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico 

The US and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Published: 25th August 2018 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico and he's citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter the US -Mexico relationship with Mexico "is getting closer by the hour" and he says a trade deal "could be happening soon!" He's spoken of better relations with America's neighbour following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The US and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump's relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US Mexico Trade Agreement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5