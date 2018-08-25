Home World

Nepal's Journalist seek amendment in anti-press criminal code 

In a four-point-declaration issued today, the umbrella institution of Nepali journalists has called for amendment and revisions of provisions of the law pertaining to freedom of speech and expression.

Published: 25th August 2018 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:31 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepali Journalist (FNJ) today sought amendments to the provisions of the new Civil and Criminal Code which can jail journalists for publishing photographs without permission.

Provisions and clauses related to crime against the state, public security, defamation and privacy must be amended and revised immediately as they adversely impact freedom of expression and press freedom, said a statement issued by the FNJ The new code makes publishing private information, recording audio or taking pictures without permission punishable by up to three years in jail and thousands of rupees fine.

Publishing content that damages a person's reputation directly or through satire is also subject to punishment, according to the civil code.

The federation has strongly condemned the provisions that have criminalised offensive statements carried out through publishing and broadcasting channels while also criminalising clause (15) of Press and Publication Act, the declaration read.

The declaration was issued in presence of editors, former officials of FNJ in Godavari of Lalitpur district.

Federation of Nepali Journalist journalists Nepal freedom of speech and expression

