Home World

Chicago: Fire kills eight in Little Village neighbourhood

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters that one of the children who was killed in the fire early Sunday was an infant.

Published: 26th August 2018 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

People stand around at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighbourhood has left eight people dead, including six children.

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters that one of the children who was killed in the fire early Sunday was an infant.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.

American Red Cross workers remain at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children. (Photo | AP)

Officials say firefighters were called around 4 a.m. to a house fire in the city's Little Village neighborhood. At least two buildings caught fire, one of them a coach house.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said those killed were all from the same residence. He says investigators have not found working smoke detectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chicago fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5