Home World

Pope Francis condemns child abuse in Catholic church

However, the Pope did not mention the current scandal raging over a US grand jury report documenting at least 1,000 cases of pedophilia, involving the clergy.

Published: 26th August 2018 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis (File | AFP)

Pope Francis (File | AFP)

By ANI

 

DUBLIN: During his visit to Ireland, Pope Francis spoke on the issue of child abuse in the Catholic Church and said that he shared the sentiments that led to an outrage over the 'appalling crimes'.

However, the Pope did not mention the current scandal raging over a US grand jury report documenting at least 1,000 cases of pedophilia, involving the clergy, CNN reported.

While speaking to a hall in Dublin Castle in the presence of political, religious dignitaries and foreign diplomats, he said, "The failure of ecclesiastical authorities -- bishops, religious superiors, priests and others -- adequately to address these appalling crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community. I myself share those sentiments."

Ahead of Pope Francis' address, Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar criticised revelations of current abuse from Pennsylvania.

"In recent weeks, we have all listened to heartbreaking stories from Pennsylvania of brutal crimes perpetrated by people within the Catholic Church, and then obscured to protect the institution at the expense of innocent victims," he said as quoted by CNN."It is a story all too tragically familiar here in Ireland."

Varadkar also called for a "zero tolerance" approach for sexual abuse in churches and impelled the Pope to implement stringent norms "to ensure that they do not happen again."

Pope Francis also met with eight Irish people who were subjected to clerical, religious and institutional abuse, according to Greg Burke, the director of the Vatican's press office. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pope Francis Child abuse Catholic church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.
Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos. (Instagram)
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5