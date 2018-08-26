Home World

Russia mall blaze: 500 people evacuated from Greenwich shopping centre

The local emergency services were quoted by Sputnik as saying, "The automatic fire alarm system allowed to quickly locate the fire and organise the evacuation." The fire was doused in 14 minutes.

Published: 26th August 2018 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

EKTAERINBURG: Around 500 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in Greenwich shopping centre in Russia's Ekaterinburg city on Sunday. The blaze broke out at 9:16 am (local time) in one of the ventilation shafts on the third floor of the shopping mall.

The local emergency services were quoted by Sputnik as saying, "The automatic fire alarm system allowed to quickly locate the fire and organise the evacuation." The fire was doused in 14 minutes.

No details on casualties or material damage have been reported so far. This is not the first time that a fire incident has taken place at a shopping mall in Russia.

On March 25, 64 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed the fourth floor of Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Siberia's Kemerovo region. Following the incident, Kemerovo governor Aman Tuleyev had stepped down from the post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russia mall Fire at mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Facebook testing new label to identify common things between you & random people
Special mass organised on Mother Teresa’s 108th birth anniversary 
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5