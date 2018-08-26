Home World

Sushma Swaraj leaves for Vietnam, Cambodia

In Vietnam, Sushma Swaraj will co-chair the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission along with her counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Published: 26th August 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left on Sunday on a five-day visit to Vietnam and Cambodia to further boost New Delhi's Act East Policy.

"Adding dynamism to our Act East policy," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, adding that the trip would help continue "our high-level engagement with South East Asian countries".

In Vietnam, Sushma Swaraj will co-chair the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission along with her counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

She will also call on Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

On Monday, she will inaugurate the third edition of the Indian Ocean Conference.

In Cambodia, she will have a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and call on Prime Minister Hun Sen and President of Senate Say Chhum.

"The visit ... will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues and advance our strategic engagement with these countries and Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The Asean-India region together represents a combined population of 1.85 billion, which is a quarter of the global population, and a GDP of over $3.8 trillion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vietnam Sushma Swaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6