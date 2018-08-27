Home World

Here's why w diet is healthier for dogs

Some owners are moving away from traditional extruded kibble products, and instead choosing ultra-premium fresh and raw diets found in the refrigerated aisle.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Dog owners, a fresh and raw diet for your furry playmate may have many health benefits, according to a new study.

Many dog owners think of their furry companions as part of the family, and now products are available to feed them that way, too. Some owners are moving away from traditional extruded kibble products, and instead choosing ultra-premium fresh and raw diets found in the refrigerated aisle.

The foods may look more similar to what we'd feed a member of the family, but many of the newer diets haven't been rigorously tested for performance in dogs.

Corresponding author Kelly Swanson said, "A lot of companies test for complete and balanced nutrition, but don't go beyond that. The company we worked with - Freshpet - wanted to see how some of their unique diets would perform. Would dogs like them? Were they digestible? Would they increase activity?"

The researchers tested the palatability and digestibility of three commercially marketed fresh and raw diets for dogs, as well as a traditional extruded kibble diet. The diets included a lightly cooked roasted-refrigerated diet; a lightly cooked grain-free roasted-refrigerated diet; and a raw diet.

The researchers also found major shifts in the microbiota - the suite of microbes inhabiting the gut - in the roasted and raw diets, compared with kibble.

It is important to point out that all dogs were healthy throughout the study period, and that all diets were palatable, highly digestible, and resulted in good stool quality. Even though some of the diets were statistically more digestible or led to lower triglycerides, those metrics were within the normal range for all dogs on all diets.

Therefore, Swanson emphasises, all the diet formats tested in the study, including kibble, would be healthy choices.

The full findings are present in the Journal of Animal Science. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dogs Dog diet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6