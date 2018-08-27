Home World

Israel to reopen Gaza crossing after week of calm on border

Israel's defense minister has announced he will reopen the country's main personnel crossing with the Gaza Strip following a week of relative calm along the border.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Israeli Foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman (File | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel will reopen the Erez border crossing with the Gaza Strip tomorrow, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, a week after closing it due to clashes.

In a statement from his office today, Lieberman said the decision to reopen Erez, the only crossing for people in the north of the Palestinian enclave, was made "given the calm along the border".

Israel closed the crossing on August 19 in response to what Lieberman then called "violent incidents", tightening its blockade of the landlocked territory run by the Islamist movement Hamas.

The Erez crossing is the only one for people between Israel and Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade for a decade.

Gaza's sole crossing with Egypt has also remained largely closed in recent years.

For several weeks, Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to forge a lasting ceasefire between Hamas and Israel after months of tensions and violence.

Palestinians in Gaza have gathered at the border since March 30 calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former lands now inside Israel.

During this time, at least 172 Gazans have been killed by Israeli fire.

One Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper in July.

There have also been several severe military flare-ups, including three since July.

Palestinian militants in Gaza and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Erez border Gaza Avigdor Lieberman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6