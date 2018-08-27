Home World

Pakistan condemns anti-Islam cartoon contest planned by Dutch lawmaker

Geert Wilders, a Dutch lawmaker known for his fierce criticism of Islam, plans to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest later this year.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders is known for his fierce criticism of Islam. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Senate has passed a resolution condemning an anti-Islam cartoon contest planned by a far-right Dutch lawmaker, in one of the first actions taken by the assembly since last month's elections.

In his first address to the Senate since being sworn in, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to take the matter to the United Nations, saying that few in the West understand the pain caused to Muslims by such activities.

Physical depictions of the Prophet are forbidden in Islam.

Pakistan summoned the Dutch ambassador earlier this month in protest.

The Dutch government has distanced itself from the event.

