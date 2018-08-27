Pakistan Railways official seeks two-year paid leave over new minister's 'ill-mannered attitude'

By PTI

LAHORE: In an unusual move, a top Pakistan Railways official has requested for a 730-day full pay leave, saying the attitude of the new minister for railways Sheikh Rasheed is "extremely non-professional and ill-mannered".

Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, said in his application letter that as an honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for him to continue to work under him, Geo news reported.

The application letter has since gone viral on social media in the country.

"With due respect, it is submitted that the attitude of new Minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered.

"As an Honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to continue to work under him. The Minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision. It is, therefore, submitted that 730 days leave may kindly be allowed to the undersigned," the letter reads.

Rasheed recently chaired a meeting of railways officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling "stories" about the department's better performance, the report said. The minister also asked them not to praise "any minister" in front of him. Rasheed has often criticised former railways minister Saad Rafique's performance.