Several killed in mass shooting at US video game tournament: Officials

Published: 27th August 2018 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By AFP

MIAMI: Several people have been killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville, local police said Sunday, adding that one suspect was dead.

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman.

"Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY."

The Miami Herald newspaper said the shooting happened at a video game tournament and counted four dead and 11 wounded.

In subsequent tweets, police said they were still searching The Landing entertainment and shopping complex, where the Madden 19 tournament was being held at the GLHF Game Bar.

Madden is the official video game of the National Football League.

Police urged people hiding in locked areas of the complex to stay in place and call 911.

CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams, said its player Drini Gjoka was grazed on his hand.

"I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second," he tweeted.

Florida mass shooting Video game tournament Jacksonville mall

