Home World

With US, Mexico close to NAFTA deal, Donald Trump to speak

Earlier today, a top Mexican official had told reporters a single issue remained to be resolved in US-Mexico talks, with Trump tweeting that "big deal" was at hand.

Published: 27th August 2018 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was due to make a trade announcement today as US and Mexican negotiators signalled they were zeroing in on a preliminary deal to rewrite the North American trade pact.

The news prompted ebullience on stock markets, sending Wall Street to fresh records.

Earlier today, a top Mexican official had told reporters a single issue remained to be resolved in US-Mexico talks, with Trump tweeting that "big deal" was at hand.

"A big deal looking good with Mexico!" Trump said.

The White House said Trump would make a trade announcement at 11:00 am ET (1500 GMT).

"We have one very important issue to finish," Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said, declining to elaborate.

"The idea is if we finish this item we will be concluded."

However, Guajardo once again stressed that efforts to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement would not be complete until a final agreement is reached with Canada.

He told reporters, "We are not going to disclose anything because a lot of these things imply Canada.

Until we finish with the position of Canada, we'll not be able to disclose all the elements."

The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and calling on Canada, the third NAFTA partner, to rejoin the now year-old discussions.

Guajardo and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray have been shuttling back and forth to Washington for more than a month for meetings with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to try to iron out the bilateral stumbling blocks, including rules for the auto market, before the end of August.

Talks ground to a halt in May, in part due to the July 1 presidential elections in Mexico.

The trilateral treaty has been a key target in Trump's aggressive trade strategy and he has repeatedly threatened to scrap it altogether, branding it a "disaster".

But after a year of intense negotiations to salvage the 25-year-old pact, the United States and Mexico appear close to a point where Canada -- which had been waiting for US-Mexican agreement on auto industry rules -- can rejoin the talks.

US and Mexican negotiators are keen to seal a new deal before Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto hands power to president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on December 1.

For that to happen, the US Congress must be notified 90 days in advance, which means the administration must send the notice by the end of the week.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland of Canada said earlier she was encouraged by the progress and would rejoin the talks once bilateral discussions concluded.

She currently is on a European trip, but Guajardo said last week Freeland had indicated she would be available as soon as the United States and Mexico were ready to move to the next phase.

A key element of the US-Mexico talks has been content requirements for autos, which Mexico reportedly agreed to increase to 75 per cent from North America to get duty free NAFTA treatment.

The sides also have reached agreement on the portion of cars made at "high wage" factories that can receive duty-free treatment, according to reports.

That requirement would deter US auto manufacturers from moving production to Mexico, where labour costs are lower, something central to Trump's attacks on NAFTA.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trade pact US-Mexico deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love